UK MoD invests in training sites
Three test and training sites across the UK will continue to be modernised and managed by QinetiQ under a £1 billion contract amendment announced by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) on 2 December.
The amendment to QinteiQ’s Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) contract aims to deliver around £300 million in efficiencies over the next 11 years.
Approximately £180 million has been earmarked to modernise air ranges at MoD Aberporth, Wales, and MoD Hebrides, Scotland, to ensure the facilities continue to meet MoD requirements.
The funding also covers investment at MoD Boscombe Down to provide a fleet of modern training aircraft and an up-to-date syllabus for test aircrew training at the Empire Test Pilots’ School.
QinetiQ will reduce infrastructure costs, modernising equipment and aircraft, and adopt a more strategic approach to the delivery of test and evaluation and training support capability.
Minister for Defence Procurement, Harriett Baldwin, said: ‘This new deal will ensure our armed forces get world-class training and testing facilities and services while making substantial efficiencies, ensuring excellent value for money for the taxpayer.’
The LTPA is a 25-year enabling arrangement contract with QinetiQ with a total cost estimated at £5.6 billion, which came into effect on 1 April 2003. The arrangement covers the costs of running UK test and evaluation ranges, the operational staff that support the ranges and equipment.
