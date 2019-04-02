UK MoD invests in training facility upgrade

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has invested over £1.2 million for the upgrade of Whinny Hill, Catterick, training area’s urban operations training facility, the MoD announced on 28 March.

The UK’s Defence Infrastructure Organisation, working with BeaverFit and Landmarc Support Services, delivered the project in two phases – the first phase was completed in October 2018 and the second completing in March.

The facility remained operational throughout the construction period. The upgrade to the training facility has created a more challenging and realistic environment for soldiers carrying out sub-unit urban military training.

The new facility consists of 13 buildings constructed from purpose built reconfigurable containers. The single and two-storey buildings have a variety of access points and forced entry points. A further multi-storey building provides helicopter and rope access training.

The buildings have been designed with facades to add realism and internal room layouts that are reconfigurable to enable different challenges for defenders and attackers.