New training vessel joins PLA Navy
A new training ship named Qi Jiguang joined China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy on 21 February with a commissioning and naming ceremony held at the naval port Dalian in China's northeast Liaoning province.
The training ship has been assigned to the Dalian Naval Academy. The ship is 163 metres long and 22 metres wide, with a full loaded displacement of 9,000 tonnes and maximum speed of 22 knots. It can carry more than 400 personnel.
The ship has been designed and built in China. The vessel will be used to conduct offshore and open sea training for nautical service, ship navigation and handing. Virtual maritime exercises can also be carried out via the onboard networked training systems.
More from Training
-
Australian Army acquires immersive countermine training solution
FLAIM Systems announced the award of a $1.32 million contract for the supply of multiple FLAIM Sweepers at the SOF Week 2024 exhibition.
-
US to provide training for Saudi navy
The US State Department announced on 30 April that it had approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Saudi Arabia of a navy training programme.
-
VRAI wins UK MoD Pathfinder contract for MLRS simulator
Newcastle-based training tech firm has secured a contract to create a cutting-edge simulator for the M270 Multi Launch Rocket System.
-
First US Navy T-54A training aircraft delivery arrives
Arrival of the first two T-54A multi-engine training system aircraft will allow the US Navy to begin the decommissioning process of its ageing T-44C Pegasus aircraft on schedule.