New training vessel joins PLA Navy

A new training ship named Qi Jiguang joined China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy on 21 February with a commissioning and naming ceremony held at the naval port Dalian in China's northeast Liaoning province.

The training ship has been assigned to the Dalian Naval Academy. The ship is 163 metres long and 22 metres wide, with a full loaded displacement of 9,000 tonnes and maximum speed of 22 knots. It can carry more than 400 personnel.

The ship has been designed and built in China. The vessel will be used to conduct offshore and open sea training for nautical service, ship navigation and handing. Virtual maritime exercises can also be carried out via the onboard networked training systems.