Three FMS customers to receive F-16V training systems

Three air forces will receive training devices for their F-16Vs from Lockheed Martin. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The DoD did not name which countries that will be receiving F-16V training devices, but two are in Eastern Europe and a third is in the Middle East.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has obtained a $77.64 million contract for F-16 Block 70/72 (F-16V) training systems.

The deal from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center ‘provides for the engineering, manufacturing, and development, production, integration, testing and delivery of training devices, as well as spare parts and support equipment’, the DoD noted in a 15 December announcement.

Unnamed classified FMS programmes for three US allies (two in Eastern Europe and one in the Middle East) are included in the contract, which is expected to be completed by 14 December 2027.

Shephard Defence Insight lists Bulgaria, Greece and Slovakia as the confirmed European customers for the F-16V, with Bahrain in the Middle East also ordering 16 of the aircraft.