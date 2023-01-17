To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Top trends in military training and simulation for 2023

17th January 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Bohemia Interactive Simulations is currently building the VBS simulation functionality that will enable the software to run on the cloud, on ‘any scalability framework’. (Photo: Varjo)

The training and simulation sector had a stimulating 2022, but this year may hold even more exciting technological developments for the industry. Bohemia Interactive Simulations' CCO Pete Morrison gave Shephard some hot topics to watch for 2023.

There are certainly core technologies and applications that will continue to shape the military training and simulation business, such as VR head-mounted displays (alongside AR and MR) and high-fidelity, whole-Earth terrain enterprise systems, with the former already being ubiquitous at last year’s trade shows like I/ITSEC and IT2EC.

There are, however, other themes that Bohemia Interactive Simulations' (BISim) CCO Pete Morrison believes will influence military simulation in the next 12 months and beyond.

He shared his thoughts with Shephard in an exclusive interview.

VBS grows further

The BISim CCO told Shephard that the company is currently building the VBS Workers that will enable

