Top trends in military training and simulation for 2023

There are certainly core technologies and applications that will continue to shape the military training and simulation business, such as VR head-mounted displays (alongside AR and MR) and high-fidelity, whole-Earth terrain enterprise systems, with the former already being ubiquitous at last year’s trade shows like I/ITSEC and IT2EC.

There are, however, other themes that Bohemia Interactive Simulations' (BISim) CCO Pete Morrison believes will influence military simulation in the next 12 months and beyond.

He shared his thoughts with Shephard in an exclusive interview.

VBS grows further

The BISim CCO told Shephard that the company is currently building the VBS Workers that will enable