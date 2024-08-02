Thales and German armed forces sign mobile threat simulator enhancement contract

French manufacturer Thales has signed a new three-year contract to enhance mobile threat simulator components for the German armed forces. The simulators are used to train German aircrews in the most effective countermeasures to mitigate ground-to-air missile threats in combat.

The contract with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has been awarded under the remit of the Multinational Aircrew Electronic Warfare Tactics Facility, known as Polygone.

Polygone is a cooperative initiative between France, Germany and the US, which has established a data bank of existing aircraft metrics and data systems, so as to offer aircrews strong analysis and debriefing on their aircraft’s protective systems.

Thales Deutschland has already been providing a range of services to the simulators at its site in Koblenz for 15 years.

The new three-year contract means components of the simulators will continue to be updated and maintained to ensure their analysis remains accurate and useful to crews.

Christoph Ruffner, CEO of Thales Germany said: “Simulation plays a key role in handling, procedural, behavioural and communication training in all operational areas and at all operational levels.

"Mastering modern aircraft in complex threat scenarios requires high quality training."

The contract comes immediately in the wake of news that UK-based manufacturer QinetiQ has also signed a ten-year deal with German armed forces to deliver aerial threat resolution training.