Textron supports Tunisian Texans

T-6C Texan II in USAF livery. (Photo: USAF/Airman Zoë Perkins)

Tunisia will receive eight T-6C training aircraft in 2022.

Textron Aviation Defense is providing long-lead items to support the delivery of eight T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft to Tunisia.

Work on a $12.49 million FMS contract, awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, will be performed in Wichita, Kansas and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

The T-6C is powered by a single PT6A-68A turboprop engine. The aircraft features a head-up display, an advanced Esterline CMC Cockpit 4000 avionics suite, an integrated dual flight management system and a GPS/INS navigation system.

Shephard Defence Insight states that the mission system is capable of generating simulated air-to-air targets and scoring against the release of simulated air-to-ground ordnance.

Tunisia requires new trainer aircraft to refresh its ageing fleet and allow it to continue training pilots to support counter-terrorism and border security missions.