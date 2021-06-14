Textron supports Tunisian Texans

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Textron Aviation Defense is providing long-lead items to support the delivery of eight T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft to Tunisia.
Work on a $12.49 million FMS contract, awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, will be performed in Wichita, Kansas and is expected to be completed by October 2022.
The T-6C is powered by a single PT6A-68A turboprop engine. The aircraft features a head-up display, an advanced Esterline CMC Cockpit 4000 avionics suite, an integrated dual flight management system and a GPS/INS navigation system.
Shephard Defence Insight states that the mission system is capable of generating simulated air-to-air targets and scoring against the release of simulated air-to-ground ordnance.
Tunisia requires new trainer aircraft to refresh its ageing fleet and allow it to continue training pilots to support counter-terrorism and border security missions.
