T-7A in-flight engine shut-down test success

Boeing has carried out testing to ensure the T-7A trainer aircraft can recover from emergency in-flight engine shut down.

The testing was carried out from Boeing’s St Louis site at 20,000ft. The crew shut down the GE F404 engine in flight, flew the plane for 48 seconds, and successfully restarted the engine before landing safely.

The T-7A Red Hawk programme is on track to deliver the first aircraft to the US Air Force in 2023.

Chuck Dabundo, T-7 vice president and program manager, said: ‘This is a testament not only to the confidence our pilots have in the reliability of the T-7A aircraft, but also to the team who designed, engineered and built this new trainer aircraft for the air force.’

Boeing, with partner Saab, was awarded the $9.2 billion contract to supply T-7A Red Hawk aircraft and training simulators to the US Air Force in September 2018.

