Saab wins three-year extension to British Army live training contract

Saab will provide support for the UK MoD’s live simulation systems though ILT-D under a three-year deal valued at £60 million (US$76 million). The deal will feature an option to extend the contract until 2030.

ILT-D, which will replace the previous DFWES (Direct Fire Weapon Effect Simulator) contract, is an appended precision laser based tactical engagement system for vehicles, armoured platforms, heavy weapon systems and anti-tank weapons.

It has been used in force-on-force exercises as part of collective training. It simulates and records the effects of weapon engagements on vehicles and enables realistic and challenging training. Saab told Shephard on 10 April at IT2EC