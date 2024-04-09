Saab wins three-year extension to British Army live training contract
Saab will provide support for the UK MoD’s live simulation systems though ILT-D under a three-year deal valued at £60 million (US$76 million). The deal will feature an option to extend the contract until 2030.
ILT-D, which will replace the previous DFWES (Direct Fire Weapon Effect Simulator) contract, is an appended precision laser based tactical engagement system for vehicles, armoured platforms, heavy weapon systems and anti-tank weapons.
It has been used in force-on-force exercises as part of collective training. It simulates and records the effects of weapon engagements on vehicles and enables realistic and challenging training. Saab told Shephard on 10 April at IT2EC
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
BAE Systems and VRAI collaborate on data-driven pilot training
BAE Systems and VRAI have set out to harness the power of data to redefine fast jet pilot training.
-
Vrgineers plays its part in Czech F-35 fighter programme
The partnership between Lockheed and Vrgineers was set out to develop and deliver next-generation unclassified training simulators, designed specifically to support the Czech Air Force in preparation for the arrival of F-35 fighter.
-
All F-35 orders will include LED-based flight simulator, says Lockheed
Featuring advanced visual display technology and reduced lifecycle costs, Lockheed Martin's AMAZE simulators have promised to make training more affordable for both F-35 jets and other fixed-wing platforms in the future.
-
US, Japan, Australia and the Philippines conduct major military exercise in South China Sea
The countries conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippine’s Exclusive Economic Zone on 7 April 2024.
-
Bohemia releases VBS4 Builder Edition and continues AI works
Unlike its predecessors, the latest iteration of VBS caters not only to military training but also to developers crafting serious games.
-
Ryan Aerospace and Vertex team up on MR and VR training for IT2EC
Ryan Aerospace and Vertex Solutions will present advanced mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) pilot training solutions at IT2EC 2024.