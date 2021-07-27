Saab ships second Red Hawk airframe section to Boeing

Military Training magazine: recognition training, CBRN training and more
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.
Saab shipped its second aft airframe section to Boeing on 24 July in connection with flight tests in the US T-7A Red Hawk programme.
The aft section with installed subsystems — hydraulics, fuel and the secondary power system — forms the centre structure of the T-7A aircraft from behind the cockpit to the end of the aircraft.
‘The production and shipment of this aft airframe section is the latest milestone in Saab’s contribution to the design and development of the T-7A Red Hawk trainer for the United States Air Force [USAF],’ the company announced on 26 July.
On completion of the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) production phase of the T-7A programme, Saab will undertake production of aft airframe sections as its new US facility in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Boeing will splice together Saab’s aft section with the front section, wings, fins and tail assembly to become a complete test aircraft for use in the EMD flight test programme.
In April 2021, Saab delivered its first T-7A Red Hawk aft airframe section for assembly as a ground-based structural testing aircraft.
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.
A two-year trial of Velis Electro aircraft will begin in September at the Danish Armed Forces Flying School in Karup.
A US Government Accountability Office report highlights a number of shortfalls in how the US Army and US Marine Corps conducts driver training.
Industry will help research and facilitate distributed learning standards for DoD.
It has been a while since KAI received any orders for the T-50 jet, but a couple of deals are on the cards.
BAE Systems to support and train new joint Hawk squadron based at RAF Leeming, UK.