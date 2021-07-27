Saab ships second Red Hawk airframe section to Boeing

Red Hawks in flight. (Photo: Saab)

Saab shipped its second aft airframe section to Boeing on 24 July in connection with flight tests in the US T-7A Red Hawk programme.

The aft section with installed subsystems — hydraulics, fuel and the secondary power system — forms the centre structure of the T-7A aircraft from behind the cockpit to the end of the aircraft.

‘The production and shipment of this aft airframe section is the latest milestone in Saab’s contribution to the design and development of the T-7A Red Hawk trainer for the United States Air Force [USAF],’ the company announced on 26 July.

On completion of the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) production phase of the T-7A programme, Saab will undertake production of aft airframe sections as its new US facility in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Boeing will splice together Saab’s aft section with the front section, wings, fins and tail assembly to become a complete test aircraft for use in the EMD flight test programme.

In April 2021, Saab delivered its first T-7A Red Hawk aft airframe section for assembly as a ground-based structural testing aircraft.