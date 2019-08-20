Saab to provide Belgium with army training systems

Saab has signed a contract with the Belgian ministry of defence for deliveries of training systems for the army.

The order value is some SEK160 million ($16.5 million), and deliveries will take place in 2021, with a support contract expected to be negotiated separately.

The contract includes providing a complete training centre with infantryvsimulators, anti-tank simulators, vehicle systems, and communications systems for controlling, monitoring and collecting training data to enable detailed analysis of exercises.

One of the requirements for the contract was interoperability with NATO, and participation in multinational exercises will be possible with the system being delivered.

‘This means Belgium will share the same standards as members in the interoperability user community,’ Åsa Thegström, head of the training and simulation business line within Saab’s Dynamics business area, said.

‘They can therefore take part in multinational exercises together with, among others, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the UK and the US [Army Europe].

‘The Belgian army has used our training systems for the last four years and ha[s] clearly seen the benefits of realistic training,’ Henrik Vassallo, head of the France & Benelux geographical business unit within Saab’s Europe market area, added.

‘This order strengthens our position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of solutions for combat training.’