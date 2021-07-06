RNLAF sells F-16s to Draken International

USN spends big on sim upgrade programmes
The USN is investing more than $1.3 billion in upgrading its flight training equipment and hardening the overall system against cyberattacks.
With the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) now having initiated its End Life Of Type (ELOT) programme for its F-16AM aircraft, a major milestone has been reached with an agreement to sell 12 aircraft to Lakeland, Florida-based Draken International.
Draken International provides Red Air aggressor services to the US and overseas air forces with its fleet of A-4, Mirage F-1, L-39 and MB-339 aircraft.
The deal was announced by the Netherlands MoD on 29 June and includes an option for the sale of a further 28 aircraft.
The RNLAF has also sold one aircraft to Belgium to be used as a weapons trainer to support the Belgium Air Component’s current fleet of 12 active F-16s.
As part of the ELOT process, F-16s left Leeuwarden for Volkel airbase and this has now become the RNLAF’s main operating base for their F-16AMs. Withdrawal from service for the remaining aircraft will start in 2022 with the last aircraft set to leave in 2024.
The RNLAF’s F-16 experience highlights the reduction in the capabilities of NATO’s European air arms. According to Shephard Defence Insight, a total of 213 F-16s were once operated by the RNLAF; these are being replaced by 46 F-35As.
While students wait to start their formalised flight training at Columbus AFB, the USAF has introduced pre-course training featuring low-cost flight trainers and courseware aimed at improving entry-level knowledge.
CAE expects to emerge from the current Covid pandemic bigger, stronger and with an increased global footprint following its acquisition of L3 Harris Technologies military S&T assets.
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.