Ravenswood to support British Army training in Kenya
Ravenswood has been awarded a £31.6 million ($40.4 million) contract by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide tactical engagement simulation to the British Army in Kenya.
The five-year deal runs from 1 September 2020 to 31 August 2025, with two optional 12-month extensions.
Ravenswood will work alongside partners RUAG, Agility and QinetiQ to provide instrumentation, weapon simulators, battlefield effects and instrumented after-action reviews.
RUAG’s laser-based Gladiator simulation software will form part of the solutions for the Tactical Engagement Simulation in Kenya (TESIK) requirement.
TESIK is Ravenswood’s first major MoD contract. Company CEO Dan Donoghue said: ‘We look forward to helping the MoD achieve their desired training outcomes.’
