QinetiQ wins 10-year aerial training contract with German armed forces

QinetiQ Group has won a contract with the German Armed Forces Procurement Office to deliver aerial training services over the course of the next ten years. The contract extends across the German armed forces (Bundeswehr), Air Force, Army, Navy, and Special Forces.

The scope of the training covers crewed, uncrewed and virtual threats and thisis mirrored in the breadth of the threats that modern armed forces face today, and will increasingly face over the next decade.

Germany’s armed forces have been training in aerial threat resolution and related issues for more than three decades. QinetiQ’s training puts service staff through their paces in realistic emulations of threats across multiple domains that support their training missions.

The emulations are adaptable which means the German armed forces will receive a bespoke training model based on the criteria of the training they need.

Under the aerial training services contract with QinetiQ, German armed forces will be trained across a range of threat environments, including Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC ) training, Red Air training, close air support, maritime air operations and ground control intercept training.

The contract also includes air traffic control training and target towing for ground-based air defence systems. QinetiQ will deliver these services through its newly enhanced fleet of eleven PC-9 and four PC-12 aircraft.

The 10-year contract with the German armed forces is QinetiQ’s largest and longest contract to date for its threat representation business, netting the company a €284 million payday.

The contract also comes with a 2-year extension option, and it is likely that the nature of training will change over time to adequately represent evolving threats with which the German armed forces may be faced.