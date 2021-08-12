Poland invests in new Combat Training System

Poland will be the first export customer for the Thales CST. (Photo: Thales)

Poland continues to invest in defence with the procurement of a new training system from Thales.

Thales has been selected to provide the Polish Army with five virtual and constructive Combat Staff Trainer (CST) systems to be deployed to a number of different locations in Poland to allow the Army to conduct collective training.

The system is already in service with the French Army at CENTAC in Mailly-le-Camp where it is known as OPOSIA. Thales said that it has completed ‘a number of upgrades and expanded functionality will be introduced to meet the specific needs of the Polish land forces'.

It continued: ‘Personnel at every level of the command chain, from the dismounted soldier to the battalion commander, can now take part in the exercises.’

Thales added that ‘3D models of the actual weapon systems in service with the Polish armed forces will be developed for a more immersive training experience. The systems will be delivered to five regiments of the Polish armed forces, and each one can be used to train up to 38 people at the same time'.

The CST includes a complete software suite to prepare and monitor training exercises and conduct after-action reviews.

The Polish CST will be delivered in stages over the next two years and its staff based in Poland will be responsible for installing and supporting the five systems alongside the Polish Army.