Paris Air show: Leonardo pushes M-346 for ASDOT

Leonardo will be looking to offer up its M-346 training aircraft for the UK’s Air Support for Defence Operational Training (ASDOT) requirement, the company confirmed to Shephard at the Paris Air Show.

The company also used the event to highlight its M-346FA (Fighter Attack) aircraft design which will be the third member of the 346 family, which also includes the basic configuration and the fighter trainer.

Eduardo Munhos, head of international sales at Leonardo Aircraft Division said that it is looking to form partnerships within the company but said that ‘the M-346 is the best aircraft for ASDOT.’

ASDOT aims