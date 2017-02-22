To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Another ASDOT contender declares hand

22nd February 2017 - 06:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Brisbane

The UK's Air Support for Defence Operational Training (ASDOT) requirement took another turn this week when Inzpire and Discovery Air Defence Services announced that they are to bid jointly for the programme.

Inzpire and Discovery now join two other teams in the competition: consortia comprising Thales, QinetiQ and Textron AirLand; and CAE, Draken International and Babcock International.

ASDOT is designed to replace the live air training services that are used by the UK Ministry of Defence and currently supplied by Cobham with its Falcon 20 aircraft providing EW/ECM and target towing services and with fast-jet aggressor

Trevor Nash

Author

Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

Read full bio

