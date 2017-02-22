Another ASDOT contender declares hand

The UK's Air Support for Defence Operational Training (ASDOT) requirement took another turn this week when Inzpire and Discovery Air Defence Services announced that they are to bid jointly for the programme.

Inzpire and Discovery now join two other teams in the competition: consortia comprising Thales, QinetiQ and Textron AirLand; and CAE, Draken International and Babcock International.

ASDOT is designed to replace the live air training services that are used by the UK Ministry of Defence and currently supplied by Cobham with its Falcon 20 aircraft providing EW/ECM and target towing services and with fast-jet aggressor