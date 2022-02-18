Palumbo wins MRO deal for Italian training ship

MQ-9A Reaper provides overwatch for SOF freefall training
US Army SOF freefall parachute training was supported for the first time by overwatch from an MQ-9A Reaper UAS.
Italian paramilitary police force Guardia Di Finanza has awarded Palumbo Shipyards in Naples an almost €888,000 ($1.01 million) contract for maintenance and MRO of the training ship Giorgio Cini.
‘The purpose of the contract is to carry out targeted modernisation and general overhaul of the vessel used exclusively for the training and specialisation of staff,’ the Guardia di Finanza announced in a notice on the official EU contracts database.
Palumbo Shipyards was the sole bidder.
Giorgio Cini displaces 800t, with a beam of 10m and length of 54m. Its hull is made of steel with light alloy superstructures.
The vessel is powered by a 1,500hp Fiat diesel engine generating a top speed of 14kt.
As the USN's Project Avenger gains traction and credibility, TW-4 has added extra realism through the addition of PilotEdge ATC services.
Responses are due by 9 March to a German Navy tender for naval simulation-based training.
DefenseTek Solutions is upgrading Latvian and Slovenian JTAC simulators to include improved visuals, new hosting platforms and distributed interactive capabilities.
The US has supplied four Cessna aircraft to help train Philippine naval aviators.
Launched in 2015, Brazil continues to upgrade its Fire Support Simulator.