Palumbo wins MRO deal for Italian training ship

Guardia di Finanza training ship Giorgio Cini. (Photo: Guardia di Finanza)

Naples shipyard to provide maintenance and MRO services for the training ship Giorgio Cini.

Italian paramilitary police force Guardia Di Finanza has awarded Palumbo Shipyards in Naples an almost €888,000 ($1.01 million) contract for maintenance and MRO of the training ship Giorgio Cini.

‘The purpose of the contract is to carry out targeted modernisation and general overhaul of the vessel used exclusively for the training and specialisation of staff,’ the Guardia di Finanza announced in a notice on the official EU contracts database.

Palumbo Shipyards was the sole bidder.

Giorgio Cini displaces 800t, with a beam of 10m and length of 54m. Its hull is made of steel with light alloy superstructures.

The vessel is powered by a 1,500hp Fiat diesel engine generating a top speed of 14kt.