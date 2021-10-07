Northrop Grumman in first AMC DTCN exercise

Northrop Grumman recently organized and conducted a fully distributed, international virtual training event for the US Air Force Air Mobility Command (AMC). Known as Coalition Virtual Guardian 2021 (CVG 21), the exercise involved air mobility assets from the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada taking part in a synthetic exercise.

This is the first time that such an exercise had taken place with the USAF’s AMC although air mobility aircraft had previously been part of Coalition Virtual Flag that is hosted by the USAF and runs in parallel with Exercise Red Flag.

Referring to CVG 21, the company said …