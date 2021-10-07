To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Northrop Grumman in first AMC DTCN exercise

7th October 2021 - 09:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

The RAAF used its C-130J simulator at Richmond and C-17 simulator at Amberley as part of CVG 21. (Photo: author)

Northrop Grumman has, for the first time, used the USAF's DTCN to link US and allied air mobility aircraft simulators allowing them to take part in a networked training exercise.

Northrop Grumman recently organized and conducted a fully distributed, international virtual training event for the US Air Force Air Mobility Command (AMC). Known as Coalition Virtual Guardian 2021 (CVG 21), the exercise involved air mobility assets from the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada taking part in a synthetic exercise.

This is the first time that such an exercise had taken place with the USAF’s AMC although air mobility aircraft had previously been part of Coalition Virtual Flag that is hosted by the USAF and runs in parallel with Exercise Red Flag.

Referring to CVG 21, the company said …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users