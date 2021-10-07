Northrop Grumman in first AMC DTCN exercise

Flight milestone for upgraded Thai Alpha Jet
Royal Thai Air Force adds capability to its Alpha Jet fleet as first upgraded aircraft takes to the skies.
Northrop Grumman recently organized and conducted a fully distributed, international virtual training event for the US Air Force Air Mobility Command (AMC). Known as Coalition Virtual Guardian 2021 (CVG 21), the exercise involved air mobility assets from the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada taking part in a synthetic exercise.
This is the first time that such an exercise had taken place with the USAF’s AMC although air mobility aircraft had previously been part of Coalition Virtual Flag that is hosted by the USAF and runs in parallel with Exercise Red Flag.
Referring to CVG 21, the company said …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Royal Thai Air Force adds capability to its Alpha Jet fleet as first upgraded aircraft takes to the skies.
The Dutch and Belgian navies have added a significant boost to their ASW training capabilities with the addition of seven SEMA targets from RTsys.
CTI has received the third option year on the five-year MQ-9 CATCD programme.
Vertex Aerospace has added significantly to its training service capabilities with the acquisition of Raytheon's Defense Training and Mission Critical Solutions business.
Germany has sent two pilots to the IFTS fast-jet training course as part of an evaluation programme.
Singapore's military continues to innovate in terms of training methods and technologies.