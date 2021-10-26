No joy for Poland with Gulfstream training tender

G550 Gulfstream VIP transport jet. (Photo: Polish MoD)

Poland was seeking a training and simulation provider for the G550 until 2023 — but it received no responses.

A flight training and simulation tender for Gulfstream G550 aircrew from the Polish MoD air transport division has failed to attract any bidders.

The 1st Transport Aviation Base was seeking additional ‘theoretical and simulator training for G550 flying personnel’ over the 2021-2023 timeframe, but a 25 October notice on the official EU contracts database stated that ‘no tenders or requests to participate were received or all were rejected’.

The deal would have been worth about PLN8 million ($2 million).

It is not known at this stage whether the MoD will reissue the tender, amend it or scrap it entirely.

The Polish Air Force received two G550s in 2017 as its first VIP transport aircraft in the post-Cold War era.

They replaced elderly Tu-154M and Yak-40 aircraft.