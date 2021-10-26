No joy for Poland with Gulfstream training tender

Scorpius T makes first appearance at Blue Flag 2021
ELTA has announced its Scorpius T training system is in use at the multi-national training exercise, Blue Flag.
A flight training and simulation tender for Gulfstream G550 aircrew from the Polish MoD air transport division has failed to attract any bidders.
The 1st Transport Aviation Base was seeking additional ‘theoretical and simulator training for G550 flying personnel’ over the 2021-2023 timeframe, but a 25 October notice on the official EU contracts database stated that ‘no tenders or requests to participate were received or all were rejected’.
The deal would have been worth about PLN8 million ($2 million).
It is not known at this stage whether the MoD will reissue the tender, amend it or scrap it entirely.
The Polish Air Force received two G550s in 2017 as its first VIP transport aircraft in the post-Cold War era.
They replaced elderly Tu-154M and Yak-40 aircraft.
Calian to provide support for major French exercise involving the country's Rapid Reaction Corps.
The latest Army Warfighting Experiment in the UK highlighted industry innovations that are set to power collective training in the future.
SEA has delivered a new submarine communication systems trainer to the Royal Navy Submarine School at HMS Raleigh.
The Belgian Ministry of Defence is evaluating VR technology to create virtual shoot-houses.
Following training with 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody AFB in Georgia, the Nigerian Air Force has now started operations with the A-29 from Kainji Air Base.