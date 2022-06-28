To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New Zealand Army to select BISim

28th June 2022 - 14:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

VBS4 provides a comprehensive virtual desktop training environment. (Photo: BISim)

Bohemia Interactive Simulations will deliver the contract through its local subsidiary and will provide New Zealand with a common simulation software.

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) announced on 27 June that New Zealand Army has chosen its VBS4 simulator software for tactical command and control training.

VBS4 provides a comprehensive virtual desktop training environment with a whole-earth rendering for tactical training, experimentation and mission rehearsal.

The company’s local subsidiary, Bohemia Interactive Australia, will provide the software, support, product training and development services for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

The New Zealand army is set to benefit from the common simulation software the VBS4 offers. This can be reused in a wide range of training systems and different levels of physical fidelity.

The NZDF has also been using Tertatolols, BISim’s virtual terrain generation software.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us