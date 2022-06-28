New Zealand Army to select BISim
Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) announced on 27 June that New Zealand Army has chosen its VBS4 simulator software for tactical command and control training.
VBS4 provides a comprehensive virtual desktop training environment with a whole-earth rendering for tactical training, experimentation and mission rehearsal.
The company’s local subsidiary, Bohemia Interactive Australia, will provide the software, support, product training and development services for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).
The New Zealand army is set to benefit from the common simulation software the VBS4 offers. This can be reused in a wide range of training systems and different levels of physical fidelity.
The NZDF has also been using Tertatolols, BISim’s virtual terrain generation software.
More from Training
-
UK and Japan to strengthen ties with naval training
As the Royal Navy increases its presence in the Pacific and threats grow across the world, Japan and the UK believe closer cooperation is necessary to promote maritime order.
-
USAF aims to integrate joint ops principles into military education
Air University representatives travelled to Hurlburt Field to begin initial discussions on joint all-domain operations principles implementation at all levels of USAF Professional Military Education.
-
Vrgineers draws on pilot experience to develop mixed reality headset
The new Vrgineers VR/MR pilot training headset has a proprietary eye-tracking system for behavioural analysis and was designed for enhanced pilot training.
-
Last Red Hawk test aircraft handed over as Saab shifts manufacturing to US
The last T-7A Red Hawk development jet received its aft section from Sweden and was joined with the forward fuselage. All future subassembly production work will now take place at Saab’s new facility in Indiana.