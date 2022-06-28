New Zealand Army to select BISim

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) announced on 27 June that New Zealand Army has chosen its VBS4 simulator software for tactical command and control training.

VBS4 provides a comprehensive virtual desktop training environment with a whole-earth rendering for tactical training, experimentation and mission rehearsal.

The company’s local subsidiary, Bohemia Interactive Australia, will provide the software, support, product training and development services for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

The New Zealand army is set to benefit from the common simulation software the VBS4 offers. This can be reused in a wide range of training systems and different levels of physical fidelity.

The NZDF has also been using Tertatolols, BISim’s virtual terrain generation software.