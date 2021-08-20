New cybersecurity sim boosts US naval resilience

Daytona Beach, Florida-based Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) is designing a new simulator to train US Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps students and midshipmen in how to identify cybersecurity threats.

The new Cyber Security Virtual Reality Trainer (CyVR-T) device will become part of an eight-week training course that will include up to 20 midshipmen in its first class. In addition, ERAU is providing three undergraduate students who have played important roles in the development of the software and two graduate research assistants who will also attend this inaugural course.

The cybersecurity threat project is being funded by the US Office of ...