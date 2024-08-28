To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New army training facility for NATO soldiers opens at Virginia navy base

28th August 2024 - 11:01 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Army’s ACFT regime is challenging for many troops and the aim of the new Virginia facility will be to make it more comfortable. (Photo: US Army)

The facility will make training for the ACFT significantly more comfortable and will aim to boost morale among troops.

A new NATO training and physical fitness facility opened its doors in August 2024 in the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads in Norfolk, Virginia. Gen. Philippe Lavigne of Supreme Allied Commander Transformation and the French Air Force opened the training centre which will allow US Army soldiers to train for and conduct their Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).

Getting the training centre organised and built took cross-service co-operation, as well as logistical help from commercial companies. Spanning more than 15,000 square feet, the facility’s layout has been designed to maximise both space and functionality, according to the US Army.

Capt. Tyler Barrett, commander of Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion, said the new facility was designed with aesthetics and functionality in mind.

“We wanted to create a space that was not only functional but also visually appealing,” Barrett noted. “The design incorporates elements that reflect the US Army’s heritage while also providing a modern and inviting atmosphere.”

The centrepiece of the facility is a turf field, specifically engineered to withstand the rigors of the ACFT. Surrounding the field are two regulation-sized volleyball courts that could be converted to pickleball courts and an area equipped with exercise equipment provided by the US Navy’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department.

The facility also includes indoor soccer space and a gym box including equipment needed for the ACFT, high-intensity strength and conditioning, and other physical fitness training such as yoga and aerobics.

Greg Freeburn, deputy US national liaison representative to the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, explained that the role of the new facility would go significantly beyond training US Army troops for their ACFT.

“We wanted to create a space that not only met the US Army’s training requirements but also enhanced the quality of life for our personnel,” Freeburn remarked. “The facility will be a hub for physical fitness, recreation, and camaraderie.”

