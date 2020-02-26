NATO allies and Finland participate in Exercise Cold Response 2020

Norway is hosting Exercise Cold Response 2020 from 12-18 March, involving 14,000 personnel from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK and the US.

The exercise includes a simulation of high-intensity combat in winter conditions.

Whilst Norway will provide the largest number of personnel, the UK MoD has deployed 2,000 British troops and four RN vessels to Norway to take part. This includes HMS Albion, HMS Echo, HMS Sutherland and RFA Lyme Bay.

UK Minister of Defence Ben Wallace said: ‘The shifting landscape and increased competition of the Arctic region will create future threats. But our forces will be ready to respond wherever they emerge.’

This year also sees the start of a decade-long joint training programme in the Arctic between the UK Royal Marines and their Norwegian counterparts.

