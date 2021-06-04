More PC-21s to boost French pilot training

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
The French Air and Space Force has chosen Dassault Aviation and Babcock to provide between nine and 13 Pilatus PC-21 aircraft for Phase IV advanced lead-in fighter pilot training (known in France by the acronym ETO).
The new aircraft will replace Alpha Jets based at Cazaux.
Air force pilots will instruct but Babcock will carry out all maintenance. The PC-21s are leased for a limited time with an option to purchase.
The first tranche of 17 PC-21s was acquired in 2018 from Babcock and Dassault Aviation, with simulators supplied by CAE. These aircraft replaced Epsilons supported by Cassidian (now Airbus ...
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.