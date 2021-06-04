To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

More PC-21s to boost French pilot training

4th June 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy

PC-21 in French Air and Space Force livery. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

Up to 13 additional PC-21 aircraft will be used by the French Air and Space Force for Phase IV training.

The French Air and Space Force has chosen Dassault Aviation and Babcock to provide between nine and 13 Pilatus PC-21 aircraft for Phase IV advanced lead-in fighter pilot training (known in France by the acronym ETO).

The new aircraft will replace Alpha Jets based at Cazaux.

Air force pilots will instruct but Babcock will carry out all maintenance. The PC-21s are leased for a limited time with an option to purchase.

The first tranche of 17 PC-21s was acquired in 2018 from Babcock and Dassault Aviation, with simulators supplied by CAE.  These aircraft replaced Epsilons supported by Cassidian (now Airbus ...

