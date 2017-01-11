To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MilSim Asia: Thailand relies on M109 simulators

11th January 2017 - 12:00 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) is an ardent user of Howitzer Crew Trainers (HCT) for its M109 crews, with their software upgraded to the latest version in 2015.

Delivered to the army’s Artillery Centre on 29 January 2003, Thailand acquired the HCTs from Van Halteren Defence in the Netherlands for a price of $2 million.

The HCT is an indoor simulator for the M109A5 155mm self-propelled howitzer, providing a realistic environment to train crews. 

The HCT has three main parts. The first is the instructor station, a control section used to set training situations, and to correct, record and evaluate

