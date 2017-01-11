MilSim Asia: Thailand relies on M109 simulators
The Royal Thai Army (RTA) is an ardent user of Howitzer Crew Trainers (HCT) for its M109 crews, with their software upgraded to the latest version in 2015.
Delivered to the army’s Artillery Centre on 29 January 2003, Thailand acquired the HCTs from Van Halteren Defence in the Netherlands for a price of $2 million.
The HCT is an indoor simulator for the M109A5 155mm self-propelled howitzer, providing a realistic environment to train crews.
The HCT has three main parts. The first is the instructor station, a control section used to set training situations, and to correct, record and evaluate
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from MilSim Asia 2017 Show News
-
MilSim Asia: Singapore Army exploits LVC training
The Singapore Army is increasingly using live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training to enhance the training benefits of its soldiers and to overcome severe constraints …
-
MilSim Asia: NetSim software demoed
TETCOS, a software company based in India, will be demonstrating its network simulation/emulation software NetSim at MilSim Asia 2017 in Singapore. The NetSim simulator models …
-
MilSim Asia: ISS Global defuses bomb threats
Already with a foothold in Asia, ISS Global is eyeing further opportunities in the region for its software that is employed by militaries and law …
-
MilSim Asia: Thais train on submarine simulator
The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is preparing for the arrival of its first S26T submarine from China through the use of a Submarine Command Team …
-
MilSim Asia: RST showcases H145 simulator
German manufacturer Reiser Simulation and Training will be exhibiting at MilSim Asia 2017 in Singapore to showcase its simulation products for the Airbus Helicopters H145. The company develops civil …
-
MilSim Asia: Nova Systems partners with SEA
Nova Systems has partnered with SEA for the first time to provide a ship-aviation operation training solution. Nova will utilise SEA's Decksim 3D virtual environment …