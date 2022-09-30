Military Training magazine: Helicopter rear crew training, pilot selection and more
What’s inside this edition:
Comment: Spot the real enemy
A sequence of damaging news stories emerged about the RAF while the UK was left without an operational government. While all matters deserve scrutiny, issues with the pilot training pipeline are the ones that can truly affect UK security with no effective solutions on the horizon. Instead of blaming diversity for an inadequate training intake, the enduring problems should be examined.
Features include:
Behind the blades
The use of military helicopters continues to expand throughout the world across a growing range of mission sets. While pilots are at the heart of rotary-wing operations, greater emphasis is now being placed on training rear crew members to ensure effective operation of these sophisticated and expensive aircraft.
Finding the right stuff
Selecting the best pilots to defend a nation is a clear priority. Still, the question remains whether current selection and assessment methods are up to the task and, if not, are improvements on the horizon?
Controlling interest
Effectively directing close air support and other indirect fires can change the course of a combat operation. The key frontline role of the JTAC has complex training needs, with new simulation technologies coming to the fore in the quest for greater levels of immersion and fidelity.
The disintegrating review
The UK is not short of strategic documents outlining ambitious plans for its armed forces’ equipment, personnel and training but the ever-changing threat landscape poses a different set of questions.
