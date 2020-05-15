Meggitt Training Systems awarded BlueFire virtual weapons contract

Meggitt Training Systems has been awarded a $2.6 million contract to supply BlueFire wireless virtual weapons to be used in the USMC Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer (ISMT).

BlueFire M9 pistols, M4 rifles and M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles (pictured) will be used at numerous USMC bases across the US. Deliveries will begin within the next 90 days, for completion by December 2020.

Andrea Czop, VP of strategy, sales and marketing at Meggitt Training, said: ‘This order for additional BlueFire weapons demonstrates the value they and ISMT deliver in terms of virtual firearms training for Marines who must be ready to deploy anywhere any time.’

The company was originally awarded a $32 million five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity ISMT contract in 2014 which involved delivering 490 systems installed at various US military sites globally.

