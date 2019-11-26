To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Leonardo to support Grifo-L radars

26th November 2019 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Leonardo will support Grifo-L fire control radar systems installed on Draken’s fleet of 24 L-159E fighter jets under a new multi-year support service contract.

Draken’s L-159E jets are used to train US Air Force (USAF) pilots at the USAF Fighter Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, where they simulate the role of enemy aircraft. The Grifo-L radars are used to deliver adversary air services, emulating a credible threat to the 4th and 5th generation US, Italian, NATO fighter pilots undergoing training.

Leonardo’s contract is designed to sustain Draken’s flying-by-the-hour business model, which requires the Grifo-L radars to be readily available. To meet this need, Leonardo has developed a tailored, high-performance model which is able to support the operational rate of flying required.

Leonardo’s Grifo family of radar systems is in service with six international air forces as well as Draken, a private operator.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Grifo S

Commercial Air Services

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us