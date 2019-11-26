Leonardo to support Grifo-L radars

Leonardo will support Grifo-L fire control radar systems installed on Draken’s fleet of 24 L-159E fighter jets under a new multi-year support service contract.

Draken’s L-159E jets are used to train US Air Force (USAF) pilots at the USAF Fighter Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, where they simulate the role of enemy aircraft. The Grifo-L radars are used to deliver adversary air services, emulating a credible threat to the 4th and 5th generation US, Italian, NATO fighter pilots undergoing training.

Leonardo’s contract is designed to sustain Draken’s flying-by-the-hour business model, which requires the Grifo-L radars to be readily available. To meet this need, Leonardo has developed a tailored, high-performance model which is able to support the operational rate of flying required.

Leonardo’s Grifo family of radar systems is in service with six international air forces as well as Draken, a private operator.

