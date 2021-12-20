Latvia wants to train MILES better

Three FMS customers to receive F-16V training systems
The DoD did not name which countries that will be receiving F-16V training devices, but two are in Eastern Europe and a third is in the Middle East.
Cubic Defense Applications is providing the Latvian military with Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) equipment under a $9.7 million FMS contract from the US Army, the DoD announced on 16 December.
The company will upgrade, procure, produce, integrate, test, deliver, install, train, and sustain MILES units in Individual Weapon System and Tactical Vehicle System configurations.
MILES equipment must be compatible with instrumentation systems used by Latvia.
The DoD gave no completion date for the contract to sole bidder Cubic.
Available in a variety of configurations, MILES allows troops to fire IR ‘bullets’ from the same weapons and vehicles that they would use in actual combat. Shephard Defence Insight notes that these simulated direct-fire events cause realistic audio/visual effects and casualties, identified as a ‘hit’, ‘miss’ or ‘kill’.
