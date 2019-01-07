Kratos to continue to support RSNF training

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received a $17.3 million follow-on task order to continue to provide training support to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), the company announced on 3 January.

The task order was issued by the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division against a US foreign military sales sole-source, three-year, IDIQ contract to provide training-related products and services in a variety of disciplines to the RSNF.

The contract has a potential value to Kratos of $99 million, depending on the number of task orders issued and anticipated contract modifications. To date, the company has received $80 million funding.

The award will see Kratos continue to provide its extensive military-focused training and instructional services for air, ground and sea platforms to the RSNF as it modernises its growing naval fleet.