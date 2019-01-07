To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kratos to continue to support RSNF training

7th January 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received a $17.3 million follow-on task order to continue to provide training support to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), the company announced on 3 January.

The task order was issued by the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division against a US foreign military sales sole-source, three-year, IDIQ contract to provide training-related products and services in a variety of disciplines to the RSNF.

The contract has a potential value to Kratos of $99 million, depending on the number of task orders issued and anticipated contract modifications. To date, the company has received $80 million funding.

The award will see Kratos continue to provide its extensive military-focused training and instructional services for air, ground and sea platforms to the RSNF as it modernises its growing naval fleet.

