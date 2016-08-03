ROK conducts joint logistics training

South Korea's Air Force Logistics Command (AFLC) has conducted an air transportation training and evaluation exercise along with the marine corps, army and national airport service, it was announced on 1 August.

The AFLC's 60th Transport group worked with the Marine Logistics Group, Army Logistics Command and Korea Airport Service at the 5th Air Mobility Wing for the training.

Civil processes were first put to the test, to evaluate air cargo guarding, hazardous items reading, loading and unloading and airborne aircraft passenger screening capabilities.

This was followed by a civil-military combined air transportation training session. Personnels' ability to unload using private equipment in an emergency situation was tested with crew members unloading supplies from military transport aircraft using Korea Airport Service equipment.

This was followed by airdrop and airlift salvage training. Personnel mobilised the air force's CN-235 transport aircraft and the army's CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter. The training involved emergency supplies airdrop and salvage procedures.

An air force spokesperson said: 'This training is essential to enhance the specialisation level of air transport-related officials in wartime, as well as to enhance all three forces' mission capabilities and ability to support air line of communication. Whether we are working in times of peace or in times of war, we will make our best efforts to enable the quick air transport of the supplies our military needs.'