Joint Australian, US and Japan exercise ends

10th June 2019 - 08:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

This year’s Exercise Southern Jackaroo, a two-week field exercise carried out by soldiers of the Australian Defence Force, US Marine Rotational Force-Darwin and Japanese Self Defence Force, came to an end this week. 

During the exercise, soldiers and marines (of which there were over 700) carried out urban assault training, engineering clearance as well as artillery fire missions and live-fire activities.

‘The exercises included US Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys, Japanese FH-70 and Australian M777 Howitzer artillery, and Australian armoured personnel carriers supporting all personnel,’ revealed Australian Army 7th Brigade Commander Brigadier Hocking. ‘This important trilateral training enables our defence forces to understand how one another operate so we can effectively work together in the future.’

Australia, US and Japan maintain a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region – mostly due to China’s interest in the area. 

