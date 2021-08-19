To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

JASDF seeks successor for the T-4 trainer jet

19th August 2021 - 23:10 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

The T-4 trainer jet has been in Japanese service since 1988, and an effort is under way to find a successor. (Koji Miyake)

Japan requires a new and modern trainer jet to train its pilots, with perhaps 200+ to enter service.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) has been using the T-4 as an intermediate trainer jet since 1988, but now the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) has invited companies to provide information regarding a successor.

ATLA requires information on R&D and production on training aircraft and a ground-based learning system.

The T-4’s successor could be either domestically developed or procured from overseas. The JASDF has used chiefly domestic trainer aircraft, so it and Japanese aviation industries would like to develop a new domestic trainer. In the case of domestic development, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) might compete for the ...

