JASDF seeks successor for the T-4 trainer jet

ANDSF training – where did it go so wrong? (Analysis)
NATO and ISAF forces in Afghanistan have been training the ANDSF for many years, but when it came to the acid test of independent combat, Afghan forces were simply not up to the task. Why?
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) has been using the T-4 as an intermediate trainer jet since 1988, but now the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) has invited companies to provide information regarding a successor.
ATLA requires information on R&D and production on training aircraft and a ground-based learning system.
The T-4’s successor could be either domestically developed or procured from overseas. The JASDF has used chiefly domestic trainer aircraft, so it and Japanese aviation industries would like to develop a new domestic trainer. In the case of domestic development, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) might compete for the ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
NATO and ISAF forces in Afghanistan have been training the ANDSF for many years, but when it came to the acid test of independent combat, Afghan forces were simply not up to the task. Why?
Following the use of Havelsan's Sniper Simulator by Turkish SOF, the company is now showing the latest iteration at IDEF.
Quantum3D is now making available simulator flight training on a number of fixed- and rotary-wing simulators through its parent company, Havelsan.
Poland continues to invest in defence with the procurement of a new training system from Thales.
The US Army's Synthetic Training Environment continues to gather steam with the latest contract being awarded to BISim.
The FAcT programme for the Royal Canadian Air Force is down to two bidders with a contract award expected in 2023.