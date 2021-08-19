JASDF seeks successor for the T-4 trainer jet

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) has been using the T-4 as an intermediate trainer jet since 1988, but now the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) has invited companies to provide information regarding a successor.

ATLA requires information on R&D and production on training aircraft and a ground-based learning system.

The T-4’s successor could be either domestically developed or procured from overseas. The JASDF has used chiefly domestic trainer aircraft, so it and Japanese aviation industries would like to develop a new domestic trainer. In the case of domestic development, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) might compete for the ...