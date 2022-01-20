Ivorian air force buys simulator

USAF expands intelligence training provision
The USAF is expanding its ISR training capabilities through an initiative that sees 526th Intelligence Squadron providing training scenarios for US units across the globe.
Technical assistance firm AFRICAT Group has bought an ALX simulator from ALSIM for the Côte d'Ivoire Air Force.
ALSIM did not disclose the value of the deal when announcing the sale on 18 January.
The simulator was inaugurated on 10 December 2021, apparently as the first of its kind for military aviation training in West Africa. ALSIM noted that the Ivorian air force is keen to reduce reliance on overseas facilities to train its pilots and aircrew.
ALX can be configured for up to four different aircraft classes (single-engine piston, twin-engine piston, twin turbine and medium-category jet). As such ‘it meets all our strategic needs’, said AFRICAT CEO Alexandre Haloin.
ALX is also approved for training commercial airline pilots ‘in compliance with all current regulatory standards’, ALSIM added.
Shephard Defence Insight lists four AS565 Panther helicopters in the Ivorian air force inventory, with one C295 transport aircraft on order since January 2019.
Regional media reports that two Mi-24 helicopters remain after aircraft were lost in crashes in November 2019, March 2020 and September 2021.
Other aircraft in the Ivorian fleet include AW139 and AS365N helicopters plus a disparate range of transport/VIP aircraft (An-26B, Beech 350, Airbus A319, Beech 1900D, Gulfstream III, IV and G550).
