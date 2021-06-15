Italy declares hand for NFTE as MoU signed

NATO’s Flight Training Europe (NFTE) programme has taken a major step forward, with 10 members signing an MoU at the NATO Summit in Brussels last week.

According to NATO, this MoU has ‘established [a] governance structure and architecture, therefore paving the way for designating and opening the first NFTE campuses’.

As Shephard previously reported, Belgium became the 12th member of the group in February when it joined Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Turkey.

Why the change in numbers?

According to the NATO press release announcing the MoU signing ceremony ...