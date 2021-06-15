To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

Italy declares hand for NFTE as MoU signed

15th June 2021 - 15:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The Leonardo M-346 will almost certainly play a major part in NFTE Phase IV fast-jet training. (Photo: Leonardo)

NATO's Flying Training Europe programme takes a major step forward with the signing of the MoU and the addition of Italy to the NFTE family.

NATO’s Flight Training Europe (NFTE) programme has taken a major step forward, with 10 members signing an MoU at the NATO Summit in Brussels last week.

According to NATO, this MoU has ‘established [a] governance structure and architecture, therefore paving the way for designating and opening the first NFTE campuses’.

As Shephard previously reported, Belgium became the 12th member of the group in February when it joined Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Turkey. 

Why the change in numbers?

According to the NATO press release announcing the MoU signing ceremony ...

