Italy declares hand for NFTE as MoU signed

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
NATO’s Flight Training Europe (NFTE) programme has taken a major step forward, with 10 members signing an MoU at the NATO Summit in Brussels last week.
According to NATO, this MoU has ‘established [a] governance structure and architecture, therefore paving the way for designating and opening the first NFTE campuses’.
As Shephard previously reported, Belgium became the 12th member of the group in February when it joined Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Turkey.
Why the change in numbers?
According to the NATO press release announcing the MoU signing ceremony ...
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.