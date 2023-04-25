To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IT2EC: Training fundamental to the US Army's modernisation

25th April 2023 - 11:15 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt in Rotterdam

RSS

PEO STRI is working towards the modernisation of the US Army. (Photo: US Army)

Multi-domain operations are shaping the US Army's modernisation, and training is fundamental to the modernisation effort, Karen Saunders, US Army programme executive officer for simulation, training and instrumentation (PEO STRI), said at the International Training Technology Exhibition & Conference (IT2EC) in Rotterdam.

Speaking at the opening keynote panel session, she said that only simulation could provide the necessary 'reps and sets' at a relatively low cost.

She highlighted three US Army programmes which are contributing to this effort: the synthetic training environment (STE); the persistent cyber training environment (PCTE); and the intelligence and electronic warfare tactical proficiency trainer (IEWTPT).

She said the STE is a holistic capability with six lines of effort, with the first increment focused on virtual trainers for both air and ground platforms.

Over the past year, this has gone through two operational assessments, and the first contract has

