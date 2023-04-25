IT2EC: Training fundamental to the US Army's modernisation

Speaking at the opening keynote panel session, she said that only simulation could provide the necessary 'reps and sets' at a relatively low cost.

She highlighted three US Army programmes which are contributing to this effort: the synthetic training environment (STE); the persistent cyber training environment (PCTE); and the intelligence and electronic warfare tactical proficiency trainer (IEWTPT).

She said the STE is a holistic capability with six lines of effort, with the first increment focused on virtual trainers for both air and ground platforms.

Over the past year, this has gone through two operational assessments, and the first contract has