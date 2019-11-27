Iraqi Army training school reaches FOC

The Iraqi Army School of Infantry NCO II (SINCO II) conducted a combined arms exercise during Exercise Talon Strike earlier this month at the Taji Military Complex, Iraq.

The combined arms exercise was designed to demonstrate training progress made at SINCO II by soldiers of the 21st Composite Brigade over the past three months.

The final activity held under the direct observation of Australian and New Zealand advisers after nine rotations of Task Group Taji, the exercise was a major milestone, with the school announcing full operational capability on 19 November.

This milestone certified SINCO II as becoming the first Iraqi training establishment to have capacity to run 100 per cent of its courses, with coalition support to now take the form of a school mentoring team.

Task Group Taji has trained about 46,000 members of the Iraqi Security Forces and other law enforcement personnel since 2015.