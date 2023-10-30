Iran demonstrates improved missiles and tests capabilities and practices as part of two-day exercise

The Iranian Armed Forces launched the two-day military exercise Eqtedar (Power) 1402 on 27 October, an exercise which saw the demonstration and testing of major weapons including long-range missiles, aircraft, armoured vehicles and UAVs.

At the start of the exercise, spokesman Brig Gen Karim Cheshak told Iran’s state news agency FARS that the goal of the exercise was to assess capability of combat units and tactics, as well as undertake an operational assessment of new weapons.

‘In this two-day exercise, in the first phase of the ground and air transfer, we will have four combat brigades, a combat engineering group, an