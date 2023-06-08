To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • India draws mixed lessons from multinational military exercises

India draws mixed lessons from multinational military exercises

8th June 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

Yudh Abhyas is a regular US-India exercise, taking place in Alaska for the first time in 2021. (Photo: USAF)

India is participating in an increasing number of military exercises with international partners, allowing exchanges of ideas and the opportunity to work with new equipment.

As India's tensions with China continue, joint military exercises with allied countries such as the recent UK-India Ajeya Warrior on Salisbury Plain, have been used as an arena for updating technological and operational skills.

The biennial army training event with the UK is conducted alternatively in the two nations. Participants carry out simulated missions testing their operational readiness and refining tactical drills. 

Besides boosting diplomatic and military ties, 'the aim is to imbibe each other’s best practices... while undertaking company-level sub-conventional operations in urban and semi-urban environments under UN mandate', according to an Indian MoD statement.

India holds many such exercises regularly, with the US, African

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us