India draws mixed lessons from multinational military exercises
As India's tensions with China continue, joint military exercises with allied countries such as the recent UK-India Ajeya Warrior on Salisbury Plain, have been used as an arena for updating technological and operational skills.
The biennial army training event with the UK is conducted alternatively in the two nations. Participants carry out simulated missions testing their operational readiness and refining tactical drills.
Besides boosting diplomatic and military ties, 'the aim is to imbibe each other’s best practices... while undertaking company-level sub-conventional operations in urban and semi-urban environments under UN mandate', according to an Indian MoD statement.
India holds many such exercises regularly, with the US, African
