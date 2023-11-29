I/ITSEC 2023: MVRsimulation launches mixed reality Sand Table

MVRsimulation will be launching a new mixed reality (MR) Sand Table for interactive planning and review training missions, the company announced at I/ITSEC 2023.

The solution has been demonstrated in network with the company’s Deployable Joint Fires Trainer (DJFT) and the Part Task Mission Trainer (PTMT) simulators in a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) call for fires scenario. However, company officials told Shephard that the Sand Table can be purchased as a standalone product.

After action review (AAR) in three dimensions can also be conducted by using Varjo’s XR-3 headset with geospecific terrain, real-time models and culture rendered by Virtual Reality Scene Generator (VRSG) in its round-earth 3D format, the official said.

According to MVRsimulation, Sand Table users could operate physically emulated military equipment through the Special Warfare Assault Kit (SAWK) with imagery-correlated terrain without the need to remove the MR headset.

‘Our mixed-reality Sand Table brings the capabilities of VRSG, the DJFT and PTMT together into a single, networked training environment that allows every aspect of a mission to be planned, rehearsed and reviewed in a collaborative environment designed to maximise learning,’ said Garth Smith, President, MVRsimulation.

‘The ability to carry out this training in VRSG’s geospecific terrain, using real-world locations and models based on actual vehicle, weapons and radar equipment being deployed by military forces and insurgents in current conflicts, creates an extremely effective and adaptable training tool to help prepare military personnel for the challenges they face in theatre.’

