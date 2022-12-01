I/ITSEC 2022: Thales enters long-term agreement with Epic Games

On 29 November, Shephard published that Thales would bid alone for the British Army's Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) strategic partnership - this information was inaccurate. Thales has not yet announced its participation in the CTTP contest but is in conversation with partners.

On the second day of I/ITSEC, Thales announced it was entering into a long-term agreement with Epic Games, creator of Unreal Engine, to produce the best training outcomes in the future.

As part of that activity, Thales will work to progressively incorporate Unreal Engine, with the goal of advancing the professional simulation features into its product range.

Peter Hitchcock, VP of the training and simulation business at Thales said: 'Rapid insertion of Unreal Engine into our product lines gives us opportunities to delight our customers, particularly in the land training market where high-quality, densely populated synthetic environments help produce the best training outcomes.'

Sebastien Loze, Unreal Engine BD for simulation at Epic Games, said: ‘Thales has a long and successful history for bringing professionals together with technology to help prepare for the complex challenges of the training and simulation industry.’

