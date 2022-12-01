View all I/ITSEC 2022 News

×

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • I/ITSEC 2022: Thales enters long-term agreement with Epic Games

I/ITSEC 2022: Thales enters long-term agreement with Epic Games

1st December 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Orlando

RSS

Thales will work to progressively incorporate Unreal Engine into its product range. (Image: Thales)

Thales believes with Unreal Engine the company will continue to improve training outcomes.

On 29 November, Shephard published that Thales would bid alone for the British Army's Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) strategic partnership - this information was inaccurate. Thales has not yet announced its participation in the CTTP contest but is in conversation with partners.

On the second day of I/ITSEC, Thales announced it was entering into a long-term agreement with Epic Games, creator of Unreal Engine, to produce the best training outcomes in the future.

As part of that activity, Thales will work to progressively incorporate Unreal Engine, with the goal of advancing the professional simulation features into its product range.

Peter Hitchcock, VP of the training and simulation business at Thales said: 'Rapid insertion of Unreal Engine into our product lines gives us opportunities to delight our customers, particularly in the land training market where high-quality, densely populated synthetic environments help produce the best training outcomes.'

Sebastien Loze, Unreal Engine BD for simulation at Epic Games, said: ‘Thales has a long and successful history for bringing professionals together with technology to help prepare for the complex challenges of the training and simulation industry.’

 

Shephard's I/ITSEC 2022 coverage is sponsored by:

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from I/ITSEC 2022

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us