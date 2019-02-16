To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • IDEX 2019: CAE ready to meet future RPAS training needs for UAE

IDEX 2019: CAE ready to meet future RPAS training needs for UAE

16th February 2019 - 12:32 GMT | by Richard Thomas in Abu Dhabi

As countries in the GCC continue with a long programme of upgrades to their armed forces the demand for the provision of training for military personnel increases in kind.

Already capturing large swathes of the regional requirements, CAE is working with the UAE, among others in the region, in areas such as maritime command and training for the air force’s RQ-1E UAVs.

The UAE’s RQ-1E’s are located at Liwa Air Base, which also hosts the on-site training capability for its pilots and CAE personnel. CAE and the Khalifa Bin Zayad Air College also offer RPA Fundamentals courses, two of

Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

