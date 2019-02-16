IDEX 2019: CAE ready to meet future RPAS training needs for UAE

As countries in the GCC continue with a long programme of upgrades to their armed forces the demand for the provision of training for military personnel increases in kind.

Already capturing large swathes of the regional requirements, CAE is working with the UAE, among others in the region, in areas such as maritime command and training for the air force’s RQ-1E UAVs.

The UAE’s RQ-1E’s are located at Liwa Air Base, which also hosts the on-site training capability for its pilots and CAE personnel. CAE and the Khalifa Bin Zayad Air College also offer RPA Fundamentals courses, two of