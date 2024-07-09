How US Army aviation training plans to address the service’s accident rate problem

In mid-April, the US Army launched an ‘Army Aviation Safety Stand Up’, offering additional training for rotary-wing pilots and maintainers as the service addresses the root causes of a series of recent major accidents.

Announced on April 10 and implemented immediately, the additional training aims to address what a senior service leader described as “a troubling trend in our accident rates” during the first six months of the current fiscal year, which began on October 1.

During a briefing on the additional training, MG Walter Rugen, director – army aviation in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7,