HMS Duncan deploys for training exercise

9th July 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer, HMS Duncan, has arrived in the Port of Odesa on the Black Sea ahead of Exercise Sea Breeze 2019.

Alongside partners from 18 other countries, the destroyer will take part in multinational maritime training exercise featuring a combined 3,000 troops, 32 ships and 24 aircraft.

The vessel will form part of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and has received support on Sea Breeze 19 from personnel deployed on Operation Orbital – the UK’s training mission to Ukraine.

Exercise Sea Breeze 2019 demonstrates the strength of solidarity between Ukraine and its international partners, and will cover maritime training including seamanship, sea survival and maritime tactical training courses.

