HMS Clyde undergoes aviation training
The British Royal Navy has conducted an eight-day aviation training and assessment of HMS Clyde, a River-class offshore patrol vessel, before its deployment in the Falklands, the navy announced on 11 October.
The training allowed the crew to practice working with local helicopter assets. The Sikorsky S-61 helicopters and the AgustaWestland AW189 medium-lift helicopter conducted a series of day and night deck landings and winched crew on and off the flight deck. Both aircraft are used by the search and rescue service in the Falklands.
HMS Clyde then teamed up with the Royal Air Force's (RAF) 1310 (Tactical Support) Flight and its CH-47 Chinooks to practice winching drills from the flight deck.
HMS Clyde patrols the Falkland Islands and monitors the airspace that covers the wider area. It also routinely visits the small settlements around the Islands. Its mission forms part of a larger joint operational environment, and the vessel regularly exercises with both the army and RAF in order to maximise combined capabilities.
