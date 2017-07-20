HAL’s HTT-40 production continues

Hindustan Aeronautics' (HAL's) second HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft prototype has completed its first flight.

According to HAL, the aircraft flew as expected for around one hour, executing a number of manoeuvres and reaching an altitude of 20,000ft with a maximum speed of 185kph.

The aircraft is being developed for the Indian Air Force as a replacement of the HPT-32 Deepak basic trainer.

Two prototypes are now undergoing flight trials, and HAL plans to manufacture one more prototype to further speed up the development process.

The company aims to get the aircraft certified by December 2018 and into series production. Around 70 units are expected to be ordered with delivery expected in the 2022-23 timeframe.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

HTT- 40 - India

Basic Trainer Aircraft - India Follow-On

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

HTT-40