HAL’s HTT-40 production continues

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
Hindustan Aeronautics' (HAL's) second HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft prototype has completed its first flight.
According to HAL, the aircraft flew as expected for around one hour, executing a number of manoeuvres and reaching an altitude of 20,000ft with a maximum speed of 185kph.
The aircraft is being developed for the Indian Air Force as a replacement of the HPT-32 Deepak basic trainer.
Two prototypes are now undergoing flight trials, and HAL plans to manufacture one more prototype to further speed up the development process.
The company aims to get the aircraft certified by December 2018 and into series production. Around 70 units are expected to be ordered with delivery expected in the 2022-23 timeframe.
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.