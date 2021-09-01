German Navy to welcome back training ship

German Navy training ship Gorch Fock. (Photo: Bundeswehr)

Overhaul of the training vessel Gorch Fock experienced delays and spiralling costs – but completion is on the horizon.

The training ship Gorch Fock will return to service with the German Navy on 30 September following an almost six-year overhaul.

The three-masted barque, used to train junior officers in seafaring, will depart from the Lürssen Werft shipyard in Bremen for the naval base at Wilhelmshaven where the German Navy will install equipment.

Costs of the overhaul increased sharply since it began in December 2015, rising from the original estimate of €10 million ($11.8 million) to reach at least €135 million.

Lürssen took over responsibility for the repair of Gorch Fock in October 2019. Work included overhauls of the propulsion system and generators, and installation of most interior fittings.

Tim Wagner, MD of the Lürssen shipyard, said: ‘From the beginning, this repair was under difficult circumstances. Starting with incomplete construction documents up to numerous necessary changes to the shipbuilding work. In addition, there were corona-related staff absences and delivery delays.’