To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

German Army to use wireless AGDUS for combat training

3rd December 2021 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

AGDUS depicted on a Fuchs vehicle. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

New AGDUS passive vehicle training systems from Rheinmetall will be used by the German Army in its Combat Training Centre

Rheinmetall is providing 440 new-look Training Device, Dual Simulator (AGDUS) Passive Vehicle systems to the German Army, under contract from the national defence procurement agency BAAINBw.

Until now, the German Army had used a cable-based AGDUS passive system but the new units are connected wirelessly to a central electronics system.

‘The contract is worth a figure in the upper single-digit million-euro range,’ Rheinmetall announced on 3 December.

Deliveries will begin shortly and are scheduled to be complete by December 2023.

By simulating the effects of weapons fire, the laser-supported AGDUS enables highly realistic combat training. It comprises vehicle-mounted sensors that receive laser signals; the central electronics system; and a display and control unit.

AGDUS determines precisely the simulated hit location and a detailed damage simulation based on vehicle-specific damage models. Rheinmetall noted that all data and facts concerning the laser-based engagement are relayed in near-real time to the exercise control cell, where the results of hits are depicted optically.

‘Furthermore, the equipment now includes a roof sensor that enables detection of hits from shots fired from above, e.g. from rooftops,’ the company added.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users