German Army to use wireless AGDUS for combat training

I/ITSEC 2021: Extended reality with AI delivers XRAE vision
Booz Allen Hamilton’s XRAE system uses AI to analyse data from a flight simulator.
Rheinmetall is providing 440 new-look Training Device, Dual Simulator (AGDUS) Passive Vehicle systems to the German Army, under contract from the national defence procurement agency BAAINBw.
Until now, the German Army had used a cable-based AGDUS passive system but the new units are connected wirelessly to a central electronics system.
‘The contract is worth a figure in the upper single-digit million-euro range,’ Rheinmetall announced on 3 December.
Deliveries will begin shortly and are scheduled to be complete by December 2023.
By simulating the effects of weapons fire, the laser-supported AGDUS enables highly realistic combat training. It comprises vehicle-mounted sensors that receive laser signals; the central electronics system; and a display and control unit.
AGDUS determines precisely the simulated hit location and a detailed damage simulation based on vehicle-specific damage models. Rheinmetall noted that all data and facts concerning the laser-based engagement are relayed in near-real time to the exercise control cell, where the results of hits are depicted optically.
‘Furthermore, the equipment now includes a roof sensor that enables detection of hits from shots fired from above, e.g. from rooftops,’ the company added.
