F-35 - the programme that keeps on giving

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification worth up to $170 million for F-35 training equipment.

The contract was awarded by the US Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River in Maryland, as the contracting authority for the programme.

This modification covers the procurement, delivery, installation, and configuration of 22 additional F-35 Joint Strike Fighter training devices that include full mission simulators, a multispectral database and interactive courseware for pilots and maintenance technicians.

Additionally, this modification provides non-recurring engineering to identify and integrate a replacement rechargeable battery module to be installed within the blade server system of pilot training devices in support of the US Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-DoD participants and FMS customers.

Although the contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, most of the work will be carried out at the company’s S&T business in Orlando with final delivery expected in December 2027.