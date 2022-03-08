F-35 - the programme that keeps on giving

Banshee target UAV to howl in Japan
QinetiQ is to provide Banshee Jet 80+ target UAVs to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification worth up to $170 million for F-35 training equipment.
The contract was awarded by the US Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River in Maryland, as the contracting authority for the programme.
This modification covers the procurement, delivery, installation, and configuration of 22 additional F-35 Joint Strike Fighter training devices that include full mission simulators, a multispectral database and interactive courseware for pilots and maintenance technicians.
Additionally, this modification provides non-recurring engineering to identify and integrate a replacement rechargeable battery module to be installed within the blade server system of pilot training devices in support of the US Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-DoD participants and FMS customers.
Although the contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, most of the work will be carried out at the company’s S&T business in Orlando with final delivery expected in December 2027.
The USMC has taken the next step in procuring a laser-based TESS system that will enable it to conduct expeditionary warfare training with its allies.
W5 Solutions is in the process of acquiring fellow Swedish company MR Targets with the aim of strengthening its position in the live-fire range target market.
IT²EC will bring the military training and simulation community together under one roof at the ExCel Centre, London, on 26-28 April 2022, to once again share knowledge and gain insights into training, simulation and education.
BAE Systems has completed the purchase of BISim for $200 million.
Canada has released its RfP for the Royal Canadian Air Force's Future Aircrew Training requirement — but who can catch SkyAlyne?